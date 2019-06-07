close

Shashi Tharoor

Delhi court grants bail to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over 'scorpion' remark

The court was hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed against Tharoor by Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who had said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.

Delhi court grants bail to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over &#039;scorpion&#039; remark

New Delhi: A Delhi court granted bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday on a complaint over his alleged 'scorpion' remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Tharoor on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 after he appeared before the court and moved bail application.

The court was hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed against Tharoor by Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who had said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.

