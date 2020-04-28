Delhi Court sends Jamia Coordination Committee member Shifa-Ur-Rahman to 10-day police custody

A Delhi Court on Monday remanded Shifa-Ur-Rahman, currently President of Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and a member of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), to 10 days police custody in a case related to North East Delhi violence. The police informed the court that protesters were receiving funds from the members of alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia based in Middle East countries.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police probing Delhi riots has arrested Rahman under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Rahman has been accused of alleged conspiracy in the communal violence that rocked the northeast district of the national capital in February this year.

Police said that Shifa-Ur-Rehman was found actively involved behind the conspiracy hatched in setting up anti CAA/NPR/NRC protests at various sites in Delhi, giving hate speeches that lead to the riots in the month of February 2020 at various protest sites i.e. Jamia, Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur, Khureji, Inderlok & Hauz Rani. Accused Shifa-Ur-Rehman along with AAJMI members namely Areeb and Badre Alam and other members of JCC, visited various protest sites in Delhi to co-ordinate the protest.

Earlier on April 21, the police had charged Jamia Milia Islamia students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar under the stringent UAPA. While Zargar is the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, Haider is a member of the committee.