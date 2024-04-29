Delhi Court Sentences Life Imprisonment To Man For Raping Minor Daughter

New Delhi: A court has sentenced a life imprisonment to a 44-year-old man convicted of raping his minor daughter. The court deemed the crime to be 'diabolical’, surpassing any mitigating factors, reported PTI. The court also observed that such a severe sentence would uphold justice, benefit society, and act as a deterrent without completely ruining the perpetrator. The court also ordered compensation of Rs 13 lakh for the victim's relief and rehabilitation.

Judge Babita Puniya, presiding over the proceedings, a case involving a man previously found guilty by the court for rape and under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The diabolical nature of the crime and the fact that the victim was the daughter of the convict and was in his care and protection outweigh the personal circumstances of the convict," reported PTI quoting the hearing.

The court highlighted the mitigating factors in the case as the convict was the sole earner of the family with elderly parents, grandmother, wife and four children.

Further noting the aggravating factors, the court said, that the victim was innocent and helpless and was repeatedly raped, following which she gave birth at the age of 17 years.

The victim's rejection of an interim compensation granted in 2022 was seen as indicative of the trauma she was going through. The judge stated that considering the severity of the crime, the societal interest, and the victim's well-being, the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating ones.