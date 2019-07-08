close

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in defamation case filed by BJP's Vijender Gupta

Gupta, who is the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, had filed a case against the CM and the Deputy CM for falsely accusing him of attempting to kill Kejriwal. 

NEW DELHI: Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Monday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with a defamation suit filed by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta. The two have been summoned on July 16. Besides litigation costs, Gupta has also sought Rs 1 crore as compensation from Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Gupta, who is the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, had filed a case against the CM and the Deputy CM for falsely accusing him of attempting to kill Kejriwal. He had said that the allegations are not only awful and disquieting but distressing and defaming. In his suit, he had said that he cannot even think of hurting someone knowingly and voluntarily much less planning to assassinate/kill/murder Kejriwal.

He had also said that the two were allegedly trying to "malign" his and image as well as the image of his supporters by making frivolous and scandalous statements. 

He had said that that the accusations were made with "ulterior motives" to degrade his reputation, malign his image and gain some cheap political mileage in the Lok Sabha election.

During the campaigning for the Lok Sabha election, the Delhi CM had said in an interview to a Punjabi channel that the BJP wanted to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the manner in which Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

Arvind KejriwalManish SisodiaVijender GuptaBJP
