New Delhi: Delhi saw over 1,000 Covid cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday (June 15). According to the health department, 1, 375 new Covid infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 7.01 per cent. There were no fatalities due to the infection on Wednesday. However, the new cases registered were 22.98% higher than the cases on Tuesday (June 14).

Now, Delhi's tally of Coronavirus cases stands at 19,15,905 while the death toll is at 26,223.

Rise in positivity rate: Should you be worried?

There has been a trend of rising positivity rate. However, according to reports, the Delhi government hasn't implemented the graded response action plan (GRAP) into action yet as hospital admissions are low.

A possible reason behind the rising Covid cases in Delhi could be people getting complacent to the virus and not taking precautions. It could also be the vacation period during the summer season.

B L Sherwal, medical superintendent, RML Hospital had said there is a need to keep a vigil, but one should not panic.

"Everybody has lowered the guard so such spikes (of cases) will happen. Patients are recovering in three to four days, and are having fever, body ache or loose motions. The good thing is that there is no lung involvement and requirement of oxygen," he said.

(With agency inputs)

