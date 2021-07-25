Delhi COVID-19 unlock: Here's what’s open, what’s closed from Monday, check guidelines

New Delhi: As Delhi releases a new set of guidleines announcing several COVID-19 relaxations amid a drop in number of coronavirus cases and deaths. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDA) on July 24 issued latest relaxations measures which will come to effect from July 26 (Monday).

The DDA in its order stated that the list of activities that are prohibited will remain so till 5 am on August 9.

Delhi COVID-19 unlock: Here's what's allowed:

* Delhi Metro and public buses can now play with full seating capacity.

* Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to open with 50 per cent capacity.

* Number of guests at weddings and funerals will be raised to 100 with strict adherance to COVID appropriate behaviour.

* Spas are allowed to open but all employees have to be fully vaccinated or undergo an RT-PCR test every fortnight.

* Intrastate movement of buses (DTC as well as a cluster) permitted with 100 percent seating capacity.

* Public transport such as autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, cabs, Gramin Sewa and phat phat sewa allowed to operate with up to two passengers.

* Public transport such as Maxi cab allowed to operate with up to five passengers.

* Religious places and sports stadia permitted to open.

* Online or distance learning is permitted for schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions.

Delhi COVID-19 unlock: Here's what is not allowed

1. No standing passengers allowed on Delhi Metro after it reopens.

2. No standing passengers allowed on Delhi intrastate buses.

3. No visitors allowed at religious places and no spectators allowed in stadiums and sports complexes.

4 All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed.

Delhi was under a lockdown between April 19 and May 30, and unlock measures strated from May 31 in a phased manner. On July 24, no COVID-19 death was recorded in Delhi while 66 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to city health department data.