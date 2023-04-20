Delhi Covid-19 Update: 1,603 New Cases, Three Deaths, Active Caseload At 6,120

New Delhi: Delhi logged 1,603 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent along with three fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the health department on Thursday. With the fresh deaths, the national capital's pandemic death toll has risen to 26,581. According to the data, 390 of the 7,976 Covid beds are occupied. The city reported six deaths and 1,757 new cases on Wednesday, with a positivity rate of 28.63%. On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 1,537 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 26.54 percent.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots

Covid-19 Cases In India

India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active caseload rose to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, the country recorded 10,542 new infections, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated, following six days of a nationwide falling trend of Covid cases.

Mumbai Sees 200 Plus New Covid Cases

Mumbai on Thursday reported 207 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 11,61,343, the city civic body said. The death of one person during the day due to the infection took the fatality count to 19,756. This is for the third day in a row that the metropolis has reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, it had recorded 234 cases and one fatality.

In its bulletin, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the recovery count of the city grew to 11,40,063 after 273 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours. Mumbai's active COVID-19 count is 1,524 now, it said, adding that its recovery rate stands at 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of positive cases between April 13 and 19 was 0.0180 per cent. The city's COVID-19 case doubling rate is 3,732 days, it said.