Delhi COVID situation 'very serious', fourth peak of virus most dangerous till now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the situation in the national capital is grim with 10,732 fresh cases of COVID infection being reported in the last 24 hours and advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes unless it is very urgent. He asked people to use face masks and sanitisers and maintain social distance.

PTI Photo

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public briefing and termed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi 'very serious'. He said that the fourth peak of virus is more dangerous than November 2020 peak and assured that like all the previous three COVID waves, people of Delhi would be able to beat the fourth one too by following COVID protocols and guidelines. 

The Chief Minister said that the situation in the national capital is grim with 10,732 fresh cases of infection being reported in the last 24 hours and advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes unless it is very urgent. He asked people to use face masks and sanitisers and maintain social distance. CM Kejriwal added that the government in Delhi does not want to impose lockdown but 'if the health system collapsed then lockdown would be the only option'.

"I believe lockdown is not a solution to deal with COVID-19. We have enough beds in all the government and private hospitals for COVID infected patients. But, if the health system collapses, we will have no option except to impose lockdown again in the city. I will request all citizens of Delhi to follow COVID-19 protection measures. I will also appeal to the people to go to the hospital only when it is urgent," he said.

He asked people to remain in home isolation if infected with the virus instead of rushing to hospitals. "The hospital beds should be left vacant for serious patients. It should not be so that people rush to hospitals and all beds are occupied and then lockdown is to be imposed," he said in a press conference.

"The Delhi government assures you that healthcare workers will visit you and guide you for home isolation. Come to hospital only if the case is serious," Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference. 

Kejriwal asked all political parties to work together to fight the coronavirus spread, saying it was not time to do politics and point fingers. 

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalCOVID-19Coronavirusdelhi covid-19lockdown in delhi
