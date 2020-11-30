Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia felicitates Class 12 govt school vocational studies toppers, gives this message

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia felicitated students from government schools who excelled in class 12 boards with vocational subjects, scoring 90 percent and above.

He said, "It is necessary to change the attitude of society towards vocational courses. These courses provide excellent employment and business opportunities yet they are looked down upon. You should be proud of your achievements."

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister announced that these courses will be linked with degrees in Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University. "Once vocational subjects in schools open the way to university degrees, the importance of these subjects will increase significantly. This change in the perception will greatly benefit the students," he said.

The felicitation took place at Delhi Secretariat wherein Kalkaji MLA Atishi, Skills and Entrepreneurship University Vice-Chancellor Professor Neharika Vohra and Dr Pramod Katiyar, Deputy Director (Vocational) were also present.

At the meeting, the students, parents, and teachers also shared their views, and shared their feedback on vocational studies; its future in terms of employability, skill development, and the way forward.

"In the coming years, with the Skills and Entrepreneurship University, we hope to create an environment in Delhi where vocational courses and studies are not considered as secondary areas of study," the Deputy CM said.

He added that the objective of the university is to make vocational courses practical, respectable and employment-oriented. "The suggestions of all the students, teachers and parents will be very useful in helping us design the courses we can offer at the university."

SKV student, Ekta Sharma, who scored 97 per cent in her class 12 boards studied beauty and wellness, and textile design, said, "When I took the vocational subjects, everyone used to make fun of me. Now these same people are congratulating me on my grades and receiving an invitation from the Deputy Chief Minister."

Tushti Arora, student of governemnt Girls Senior Secondary School (Ashok Nagar) had Typography and Computer Applications, and Office procedures as her vocational subjects. She said, "I took up office management because I want to become an entrepreneur, and understand how to run an office. I want to support my father who runs his handicrafts business, and take it to the next level."

She hopes the stigma that comes attached with pursuing vocational subjects, and stream fades away with time.

Student Kawaljeet Kaur, a pass out from SKV Janakpuri who scored a 93.2 per cent in her class 12 board exams studied Web Applications, and Shorthand. She wants to pursue banking, and finance. Her father is a driver who’s the sole earner of the family, and her mother is a homemaker. She said, "Post my graduation, I want to pursue a diploma in banking as it’s my dream to work in a bank."

Professor Vohra said that in countries like Germany, and Finland, vocational subjects are given importance because vocational skills are viewed in a positive light. She said, "We hope with the Skills and Entrepreneurship University, we are able to offer the students a holistic space to develop their skills, get degrees and not just make them job-ready but also help them develop an entrepreneurial mindset. The nation’s skill development is on the students to take it further."

