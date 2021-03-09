Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia presents Rs 69000 cr 'Deshbhakti Budget', promises free COVID-19 vaccine for all

New Delhi: The AAP-led Delhi government on Tuesday (March 9) presented its seventh Outcome Budget on the second day of the Delhi Assembly’s budget session for 2021-22.

Before coming for the assembly session, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was spotted visiting Hanuman temple. This budget will be the national capital’s first paperless budget.

While introducing the state budget, Manish Sisodia termed it the 'Deshbhakti Budget' as the major allocation will be done towards celebrating 75 years of independence.

Here are the key takeaways from the day two of Delhi Assembly’s budget session for 2021-22:

1. Today I present this 'Deshbhakti Budget' in view of the Centre's celebrations of India's 75 years of independence with 75 weeks as 'Deshbhakti Mahotsav' starting on March 12. This Budget will focus on India's 75 as well as 100 years of independence,” said Manish Sisodia.

2. Delhi will have its first Sainik School alongside Delhi Armed Forces preparatory academy where besides regular studies, students will be acquainted with NDA coaching: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during Budget announcement in Assembly

3. COVID-19 vaccines will be available free of cost for people of Delhi in government hospitals in the UT, we have allotted Rs 50 crores budget for the same. Soon, per day vaccination will be increased to 60,000 from 45,000: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Assembly

4. To ease the process of being treated for minor diseases, the Delhi govt will be opening 'Mohalla Clinic' across the city. To help middle-class women get better treatment, 'Vishesh Mohalla Clinic ' will be opened in the city: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

5. The government will provide instructors in each colony to promote 'Dhyan and yoga' and a total of 25 crore budget will be allocated towards this: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Assembly

6. "The goal is to have 25% of new vehicles registered in Delhi as electric vehicles by 2024. The bigger goal is to have national capital completely free of vehicular pollution by the 100th anniversary of independence day," said Sisodia.

7. The Delhi government aims at putting Delhi’s per capita income parallel to Singapore’s per capita income by 2047. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “A growth of 16% in the income would be required to successfully achieve this goal. It will be difficult but we will work towards making it a success.”

Earlier, while addressing a press conference on Monday, former MLA and Delhi Congress leader Adarsh Shastri urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, to keep the welfare of the people uppermost in mind while presenting the Delhi Budget on Tuesday. The Congress appealed to the Delhi government for free Covid vaccination to all, unemployment allowance to the youth and reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel prices.

On the first day of the Delhi Assembly’s budget session for 2021-22, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government highlighted the achievements for the year in Education, Health, Transport, Revenue and Food departments.

