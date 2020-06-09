Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to assess COVID-19 community transmission meeting today

New Delhi: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will take part in a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to discuss whether there is community spread of COVID-19 in the national capital and to decide the further strategy to combat coronavirus on Tuesday (June 9, 2020).

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be attending the meeting on behalf of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is unable to attend the meeting due to ill-health.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sisodia shared the information, saying, "A meeting of State Disaster Management Authority will be held tomorrow on COVID-19 situation and to discuss whether there is community spread. If participant experts say there is a community spread in Delhi, our strategy will change. I will ll participate in the meeting.''

The SDMA meeting is chaired by the Lieutenant Governor, while the Delhi CM is the deputy in the meeting. The meeting comes at a time when the national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past one week.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), community transmission is"evidenced by the inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases."

Kejriwal, who has quarantined himself at his residence and will be tested for COVID-19 today. Kejriwal has been experiencing a fever and sore throat since Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has isolated himself and has cancelled all meetings scheduled for the day. In the past few days, CM Kejriwal had attended a few meetings and had also visited the Delhi Secretariat.

Delhi on Monday reported a total of 1,007 new COVID-19 positive cases and 17 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 29,943, including 17,712 active cases and 874 deaths. A total of 358 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,357.So far, there are 183 containment zones in the national capital.