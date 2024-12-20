Advertisement
Delhi: DPS Dwarka Gets Bomb-Threat Mail, Search Underway

A prominent Delhi school has received a bomb-threat e-mail, prompting security personnel to carry out a search operation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Delhi: DPS Dwarka Gets Bomb-Threat Mail, Search Underway

One of the prominent schools in Delhi, DPS Dwarka, received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning. In response, security personnel initiated a search operation on the school's premises.

"We received a call regarding the bomb threat at 5:02 am from DPS, Dwarka in Sector 23," the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said, PTI Reported.

Police, fire department, bomb detection teams and the dog squad are participating in the search operation, another official said.

This marks the sixth bomb threat received by schools in the national capital in the past 11 days.

