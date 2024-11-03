Delhi: Efforts To Douse Flames In Alipur Area Continues For 2nd Day

Delhi Fire Incident: The firefighting operations to douse the flames in the Alipur area of the national capital continued for the second day on Sunday, fire department officials said. As per the officials, the fire was spread across the area due to the intensity of the flames. The fire was reported on Saturday evening at a warehouse in Delhi's Alipur neighbourhood, near Shivam Dharam Kanta.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer Rajeev Shukla said, "The fire was spreading in every direction. When the wall collapsed, it travelled in this direction. The intensity of the fire was such that you would not have been able to stand even at the opposite side of the road."

Earlier, Chief Fire Officer Virender Singh said that 35 fire tenders and around 200 fire personnel, including officers, are involved in the firefighting operations. He added that the fire erupted in three buildings of the godown, and as of now, all three buildings have collapsed.

"We received information about the fire at around 4 pm. 35 fire tenders and around 200 fire personnel, including officers, are involved in the firefighting operations. Three buildings of godown were involved in the incident, and all three buildings have collapsed," Singh said. He also underlined that the godowns had not taken any precautionary measures for firefighting.

"We are bringing the water from 500 meters away as the vehicles cannot enter the streets. The area is more than 8000 sq yards. They have no system for firefighting," he added.

A massive fire broke out in a factory located in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Saturday evening, and 34 fire tenders were pressed into service, an official said. A call regarding the fire at the factory in the Firni area of Alipur was received around 4 pm, the official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said in a post on X that the incident was worrisome and she was personally monitoring it. The chief minister said she was in touch with the district magistrate concerned, and all possible official help was being provided. No one was reported to be injured in the incident, she added. Fire officials said the warehouse was suspected to be used for storage of paper and chemicals, but the exact details are not yet available.

(With agencies inputs)