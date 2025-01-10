Delhi Assembly Elections: Amid the ongoing battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to the Delhi elections, CM Atishi has predicted the saffron party’s CM face. Taking a swipe at the BJP, the AAP leader claimed that through credible sources she has got to know that the saffron party is mulling over Ramesh Bidhuri’s name for the top post.

Bidhuri was recently embroiled in a controversy after he said that he would make roads in Kalkaji as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheek. He also made an objectionable remark on Atishi’s surname, saying that she changed her father.

"Today, the entire Delhi is asking from the 'Galli-Galoch' party who is its CM face. The people of Delhi know that by voting for AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM. But they are asking who will be BJP's CM face. BJP's Core Committee meeting is underway, and this evening they will hold their parliamentary board meeting,” the Delhi CM said.

“Through credible sources, we have found that the 'Galli-Galoch' party has decided that its CM face will be the one leader who hurls the most abuses, which is Ramesh Bidhuri," she added.

#WATCH | Delhi CM & AAP leader Atishi says, " Today, the entire Delhi is asking from the 'Galli-Galoch' party who is its CM face. The people of Delhi know that by voting for AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM. But they are asking who will be BJP's CM face. BJP's Core… pic.twitter.com/yLED9g2So5 January 10, 2025

The chief minister said this was Bidhuri’s “reward" for being the “most abusive” leader of his party. Atishi is seeking re-election from the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi Assembly polls and is pitted against BJP's Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba.

"It has been learnt from credible sources that the Gali Galauj Party has decided that the most abusive leader of the party, Ramesh Bidhuri, will become their chief ministerial candidate," Atishi claimed in a press conference.

AAP leaders, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, have dubbed the BJP as "Gali Galauj" (abusive) Party due to its sustained attacks on them by the saffron party leaders ahead of the assembly elections.