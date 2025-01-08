Delhi Elections: Congress Pledges ₹25 Lakh Free Health Insurance Under 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana'

The Congress party on Wednesday announced a bold initiative, the "Jeevan Raksha Yojana," promising free health insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakh per family if elected to power in Delhi. The announcement, made by senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, marks a significant focus on healthcare in the party’s campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Ashok Gehlot described the Jeevan Raksha Yojana as a potential "game-changer" for Delhi's residents, addressing their critical healthcare needs. "The chances of the Congress forming the government in Delhi are increasing. I believe this is also necessary for the country," Gehlot stated, underscoring the party’s confidence in its ability to lead the capital.

The scheme is envisioned to provide comprehensive health coverage, including expenses for critical illnesses, hospitalisations, and essential treatments. "This reflects the Congress party's commitment to ensuring healthcare for all," Gehlot said during the announcement.

The party’s campaign slogan, "Hogi Har Zarurat Puri, Congress Hai Zaroori" (Every Need Will Be Met, Congress is Necessary), took center stage during the event. It underscores the Congress’ promise to prioritize essential services and improve the quality of life for Delhi's citizens.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8. With this announcement, the Congress has ramped up its efforts to appeal to voters, focusing on healthcare as a critical issue ahead of the elections.