close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi excise department busts departmental stores selling illicit alcohol

The excise department teams in Delhi on Monday raided several properties across the national capital in a surpise inspection and busted two departmental stores in Karol Bagh area which were functioning as illegal liquor shops.

Delhi excise department busts departmental stores selling illicit alcohol

New Delhi: The excise department teams in Delhi on Monday raided several properties across the national capital in a surpise inspection and busted two departmental stores in Karol Bagh area which were functioning as illegal liquor shops.

During the raid, it was revealed that these two departmental stores were possessing liquor beyond 15 per cent, which over the permissible limit for a store not licensed as a liquor store.

Illicit alcohol was being sold at these stores in the disguise of departmental stores. The stores were sealed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday.

Live TV

The surprise raids were carried out by an excise department team across the national capital in areas including Karol Bagh, Janakpuri, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Kailash Colony, and Govindpuri among others.

In September, the excise department had conducted raids on a high-profile restaurant in Qutub Minar area in New Delhi's Mehrauli and caught the restaurant serving non-duty paid liquor. During the raid, it was found that 12 bottles of champagne Dom Perigon Vintage 2004 - were being illegally used for sale in Haryana.

Earlier in May, members of the excise department had busted a syndicate involved in the supply of illicit foreign liquor in several areas of Delhi. As per the department,  liquor bottles of around 17 foreign premium brands were seized and two people were arrested who were involved in a racket and supplying illegal foreign illegal liquor in Punjabi Bagh and Rajouri Garden area.

Tags:
DelhiIllegal alcoholDelhi excise department
Next
Story

Ayodhya case: 29th day of hearing ends, Muslim parties say both Lord Ram and Allah deserve respect

Must Watch

PT3M32S

5W1H: Congress accuses PM of violating foreign policy