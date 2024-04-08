Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Denies Relief To BRS Leader K Kavitha; Interim Bail Plea Rejected

NEW DELHI: A court in Delhi has refused to grant interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the now annulled Delhi excise policy. The plea was dismissed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who cited that the current circumstances were not suitable for granting interim bail to Kavitha.

Kavitha had sought interim bail from the court, stating that her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother's moral and emotional support. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed her approach claiming Kavitha destroyed evidence and influenced witnesses in the case.

The agency claimed that Kavitha is a prominent figure within the "South Group," which stands accused of allegedly offering kickbacks amounting to Rs 100 crore to the ruling AAP in Delhi. In exchange, they purportedly sought a significant portion of liquor licenses in the national capital.

Kavitha (46) was apprehended from her residence in Banjara Hills on March 15 amidst demonstrations by BRS supporters. Following her arrest, she was remanded to the custody of the ED for seven days. Later her custodial interrogation was extended by another three days. Last Tuesday, she was transferred to judicial custody for a period of 14 days.