Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court Extends BRS Leader K Kavitha Custody Till March 26

The Supreme Court on Saturday granted custody for three days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a petition seeking five-day custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. The matter is now going to be conducted in court on 26th March of this month, BRS leader K Kavitha's advocate Lalita Reddy said.

The BRS leader's advocate allegedly said that the ED is still seeking more time to procure some evidence so they are asking for five more days of custody of Kavitha in Delhi's excise policy case. Talking with ANI. K Kavitha's advocate Lalita Reddy said, "Today the matter has been taken up. The court has granted custody for three days. The matter has been posted to the 26th of this month. They (ED) want still some more time. They want to take some measures and they want to procure some evidence. So by stating that they asked for five days, but the Court has granted only three days custody."

Earlier, Kavitha filed a petition challenging the actions of the ED. In her plea, she requested the court to invalidate the arrest, citing various legal grounds. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court, which declined to grant her bail. Instead, the court directed her to pursue relief through the trial court, emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal procedures.

Kavitha, a prominent figure in the Telangana Legislative Council and the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday. The Kavitha is facing allegations of corruption related to the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi Excise Policy Case:

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED.