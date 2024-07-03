Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2762966
NewsIndia
DELHI EXCISE POLICY SCAM

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended

The judicial custody of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, along with BRS leader K Kavitha, was extended until July 25. 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended

In Delhi today, the judicial custody of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, along with BRS leader K Kavitha, was extended until July 25. They were produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja via video conference as part of an ongoing money laundering case linked to an alleged excise scam. This extension follows their previous judicial custody.
 Notably, the AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been accused of playing a key role in framing the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He allegedly tweaked the policy  for the benefit of particular liquor entities and causing a loss of several hundred crores to the state exchequer. Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI in February 2023, and then by the Enforcement Directorate in March that year. 

Earlier on July 1, the Delhi High Court dismissed BRS leader K. Kavitha's bail pleas in two cases of corruption and money laundering linked to the alleged excise policy case. 
In an order passed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, it was said,  “This court is of the opinion that K Kavitha was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy hatched in relation to formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.” 
The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi dismissed the bail petitions on On May 6 too.
K Kavitha was arrested by the ED from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and later the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested her from Tihar jail on April 11, 2024.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Action on Hathras Stampede
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal woman seeks action against those who filmed beating
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Rahul Gandhi's Ayodhya 'Claim'!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of Rahul's 'Hindu' speech
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu Temple Vandalised In Jammu Kashmir's Reasi
DNA Video
DNA: What's in the new law?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Boom' in Indian wedding Industry!
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence