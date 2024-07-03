In Delhi today, the judicial custody of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, along with BRS leader K Kavitha, was extended until July 25. They were produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja via video conference as part of an ongoing money laundering case linked to an alleged excise scam. This extension follows their previous judicial custody.

Notably, the AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been accused of playing a key role in framing the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He allegedly tweaked the policy for the benefit of particular liquor entities and causing a loss of several hundred crores to the state exchequer. Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI in February 2023, and then by the Enforcement Directorate in March that year.



Earlier on July 1, the Delhi High Court dismissed BRS leader K. Kavitha's bail pleas in two cases of corruption and money laundering linked to the alleged excise policy case.In an order passed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, it was said, “This court is of the opinion that K Kavitha was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy hatched in relation to formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.”The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi dismissed the bail petitions on On May 6 too.K Kavitha was arrested by the ED from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and later the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested her from Tihar jail on April 11, 2024.