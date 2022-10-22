Delhi excise raid: 5 arrested,150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized

New Delhi: Officials from the Delhi government's excise department said on Saturday that they had busted a gang involved in liquor adulteration and recovered several bottles of foreign liquor. They added that five people were arrested and three separate FIRs were filed in connection with the adulteration of high-end foreign liquor. Bartenders in the gang mixed premium foreign liquor with cheap Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) for sale to customers. During the raids, officials said they found nearly 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor and 20 empty bottles. Due to the festival season, the excise department has increased enforcement in the national capital.

A team from the excise department's intelligence branch on Friday conducted raids at several places, it said in a statement. Acting on a tip-off, the teams, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Excise Intelligence Bureau) Rajesh Meena, raided a shoe shop at Karol Bagh and two houses at Rani Bagh and Maidan Garhi, it said. One Vikram Kumar was arrested from Karol Bagh and 69 bottles of high-end liquor were seized from him. His interrogation led to the arrests of Mohit and Jaipal from Maidan Garhi. Kumar had purchased the liquor from the duo. The team also recovered 23 bottles of premium foreign liquor, eight IMFL bottles and 20 bottles of a high-end liquor brand from them. Kumar also revealed that he had stocked liquor at his friend's house in Ranibagh, leading to the recovery of another 19 bottles of foreign liquor, it said.

(With PTI inputs)