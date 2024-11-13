Advertisement
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Severe Smog Blankets New Delhi As AQI Hits 361, Residents Face Health Struggles

The alarming drop in air quality has triggered widespread concerns among residents, many of whom are now reporting significant health issues due to the toxic air. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Severe Smog Blankets New Delhi As AQI Hits 361, Residents Face Health Struggles Representative image

Delhi is covered with a thick layer of smog reducing visibility and making breathing difficult. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted to 361 at 8 a.m. today, which falls under the 'Very Poor' category. 

The alarming drop in air quality has triggered widespread concerns among residents, many of whom are now reporting significant health issues due to the toxic air. Locals are complaining of irritation in their eyes, running noses, persistent coughs, and breathlessness as they go about their daily routines. 

Health Complaints on the Rise

Upendra Singh, a local resident, shared his experience: "The pollution levels have surged, and with the drop in temperature, we're facing more health problems. Visibility on the road is nearly zero, and we're all struggling with eye irritation, runny noses, and difficulty breathing." 

A senior citizen also voiced concerns over the impact of the pollution on his family, particularly his grandchildren. "We're all facing serious breathing issues and throat pain," he said. "My grandchildren, too, are struggling while going to school. The main causes are vehicle emissions and stubble burning. The government cannot remain silent on this issue any longer."

As of 8 a.m., air quality in several areas was alarmingly high: Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 399, Punjabi Bagh had 382, and Ashok Vihar stood at 376. These readings are well beyond the safe limits and indicate severe pollution levels.

Supreme Court Steps In

The pollution crisis in Delhi has also caught the attention of the Supreme Court, which has highlighted the grave impact of poor air quality on citizens' fundamental rights. In a recent hearing, the Court stated that the right to live in a pollution-free environment is enshrined under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty.

The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih, questioned the authorities for failing to enforce the ban on firecrackers during Diwali.

"No religion encourages activities that create pollution or compromise people's health," the Court said. "The burning of firecrackers in such a manner not only harms the environment but also directly impacts the health of citizens, affecting their right to a clean and healthy environment."


Citizens, too, have been urged to cooperate with authorities and take precautionary measures, such as avoiding outdoor activities, wearing masks, and limiting the use of firecrackers during festivals.

With Inputs From ANI

