Delhi Faces Surge In Mosquito-Borne Disease: Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya Cases On Rise

Delhi is facing a concerning rise in mosquito-borne diseases, with over 300 dengue cases reported in just the past week. This brings the total number of dengue infections in the national capital to 1,229 for the year, according to official data.

Additionally, malaria cases are also on the rise, with Delhi recording 363 cases so far this month significantly higher than the 294 cases reported during the same period last year.

Delhi recorded a total of 426 malaria cases, and the trend appears to be escalating this year. The highest number of malaria cases is currently being reported from the West Delhi zone.

Delhi has reported 43 cases of chikungunya so far this year, nearly double the 23 cases recorded during the same period last year. In total, 65 chikungunya cases were reported throughout last year. The South Delhi zone has seen the highest number of infections this year.

Last week, the national capital witnessed a spike of nearly 250 cases of dengue in seven days, PTI reported.

According to PTI citing data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the city has reported a total of 1,229 dengue cases from January to September 21. Tragically, a 54-year-old patient recently succumbed to the illness at Lok Nayak Hospital, as confirmed by a senior official.

Delhi has experienced a significant increase in dengue cases, reporting 651 infections this month alone. This marks a sharp rise from the 256 cases reported last month. Since August, the number of dengue cases has consistently remained in the three-digit range.