हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirman Bhawan fire

Delhi: Fire breaks out on 4th floor of Nirman Bhawan; 5 fire tenders rushed to spot

The fire was caused by a printer in the government office, following which a call was made to the fire department at 9:01 am.

Delhi: Fire breaks out on 4th floor of Nirman Bhawan; 5 fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan in central Delhi on Monday (June 1, 2020) morning. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished at 9.15 am after which the incident was brought under control.  

''The fire was caused by a printer in the government office, following which a call was made to the fire department at 9:01 am'', said the Chief fire officer of Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

''No injuries have been reported n the incident'', said the Delhi Fire Services.

The Nirman Bhawan houses several central ministry offices, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Health Ministry and others.

 

Tags:
Nirman Bhawan firefire in Nirman BhawanDlhi Nirman BhawanFire incident
Next
Story

Cyclone Nisarga likely to cross close to Mumbai by June 3, predicts IMD

  • 1,90,535Confirmed
  • 5,394Deaths

Full coverage

  • 25,83,601Confirmed
  • 3,69,789Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M44S

What is open and closed in 'Unlock 1'? Every important information related to you