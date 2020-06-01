Delhi: Fire breaks out on 4th floor of Nirman Bhawan; 5 fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan in central Delhi on Monday (June 1, 2020) morning. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished at 9.15 am after which the incident was brought under control.

''The fire was caused by a printer in the government office, following which a call was made to the fire department at 9:01 am'', said the Chief fire officer of Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

''No injuries have been reported n the incident'', said the Delhi Fire Services.

The Nirman Bhawan houses several central ministry offices, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Health Ministry and others.