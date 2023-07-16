Delhi Floods: Arvind Kejriwal Govt To Provide Rs 10,000 Each To Affected Families

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the Delhi government will provide Rs 10,000 each to the families who have suffered losses due to the floods in the national capital. After visiting a relief camp in north Delhi's Mori Gate, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also said that his government will set up special camps for those who lost their Aadhaar cards and other important documents, and make arrangements for books and clothes for the affected children. He assured the people that life in Delhi will soon return to normalcy.

"Many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away," he said in a tweet in Hindi as he announced the relief measures.

यमुना किनारे रहने वाले कई बेहद गरीब परिवारों का काफ़ी नुक़सान हुआ है। कुछ परिवारों का तो पूरे घर का सामान बह गया।



1. आर्थिक मदद के तौर पर हर बाढ़ पीड़ित परिवार को दस हज़ार रुपये प्रति परिवार देंगे



2. जिनके काग़ज़ जैसे आधार कार्ड आदि बह गये, उनके लिए स्पेशल कैंप लगाए जायेंगे… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 16, 2023

cre Trending Stories

Regarding the ongoing efforts to control the flood situation, Kejriwal said that pumps are being used to reduce the water level in the affected areas. The progress varies across different locations, but the water level is gradually decreasing, he said.

The water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 205.98 metres on Sunday, down from the peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

"We have established relief camps in various locations, primarily in schools and dharmashalas, to provide necessary amenities such as toilets and clean water," he told reporters at the relief camp.

The chief minister acknowledged the challenges faced by the people of Yamuna Bazaar, where the floodwaters caused significant damage. As many individuals lost their important documents, including Aadhaar cards, the chief minister assured them that special camps would be organised to help them get these essential documents.

He also highlighted the plight of children who lost their books and school uniforms due to the flooding. He assured the affected families that the government is actively working on providing replacements for these items at the earliest.

Considering the muddy conditions in the affected areas, Kejriwal said efforts would be made to fill up 'keechad' with dry soil to expedite the drying process.

"The government is exploring various means to provide ad hoc relief to the flood-affected individuals, including compensation for their losses," he said, adding specific details and announcements regarding this assistance will be made soon.

Addressing a question regarding the Yamuna bridge maintenance payments, he clarified that the responsibility lies with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), which is owned by the central government.

He also urged all political parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to refrain from engaging in blame game during this critical time, and emphasised the importance of working together to address the challenges posed by the floods and to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Delhi schools in areas bordering Yamuna to remain shut till July 18

All government and private schools in areas bordering the Yamuna river will remain closed on July 17 and 18, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Sunday. All flood-hit schools may arrange online classes, it added.

"As flood relief camps are likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (government and private) in the affected Districts of DoE -- East, North East, North West-A, North, Central and South East -- shall remain closed for students on July 17 and 18," the DoE said in a circular.

All schools in the remaining DoE districts (North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B and New Delhi) shall remain open, the circular stated.

"The Heads of Schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run (classes) in physical mode or hybrid mode (either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students. Heads of such schools must inform the parents about their decision well in advance," it said.

The DoE said schools in all districts will function normally from Wednesday onwards.