Delhi Floods: Yamuna River Water Level Surges Again, 'Extreme Alert' Issued - 10 Points

New Delhi: The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi has witnessed a further rise, resulting in widespread flooding of homes and roads. Emergency measures are being implemented to mitigate the situation.

Water Level Reaches 208.46 Metres:

As of 7 am today, the water level in the Yamuna River has surged to 208.46 metres, surpassing the danger mark by three metres. The Hathnikund barrage in Haryana is continuing to release water into the river, contributing to the escalating water levels.



cre Trending Stories

Government's Appeal and Centre's Response:

The Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the central government to intervene and halt the water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage. However, the central government has clarified that the excess water from the barrage needs to be released to manage the situation effectively.

Himachal Pradesh's Heavy Rainfall:

The excessive rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to the filling of the Hathnikund barrage. The consequent overflow of water from the barrage has had a significant impact on the rising water levels in the Yamuna River.

Flooded Areas and Proximity to Chief Minister's Residence:

Areas such as the Ring Road in the Civil Lines area have experienced flooding, leading to the closure of the stretch connecting Majnu ka Tila with Kashmiri Gate ISBT. Notably, this area is located just 500 meters from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and the Delhi Assembly.

Anticipated Subsiding of Water Flow:

The Central Water Commission has stated that the water flow from the Haryana barrage is expected to gradually subside starting from 2 pm onwards, providing some respite from the flood situation.

Restrictions on Nigambodh Ghat Cremation Ground Usage:

Authorities have advised people to avoid using the Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground, as the Old Delhi area is among the worst affected by the flooding. In light of the flood situation, thousands of people have been evacuated, and gatherings have been prohibited in vulnerable areas.

NDRF Involvement:

To support rescue operations, twelve teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed on the ground.

Unprecedented Rainfall and Evacuations:

Despite the limited rainfall in the national capital in recent days, the release of water from the Haryana barrage has caused significant hardships for residents living near the Yamuna River. The flooding has forced many individuals to vacate their homes. This monsoon season, Delhi has witnessed an exceptionally high level of rainfall, surpassing records from previous decades.

Conclusion:

The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi continues to rise, resulting in extensive flooding in various areas. Efforts are underway to address the challenges posed by the flood situation and provide relief to affected residents. The discharge of water from the Hathnikund barrage, coupled with the exceptional rainfall this monsoon season, has contributed to the surge in water levels. Authorities remain vigilant in their response to the evolving situation and are working to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population.