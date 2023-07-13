Yamuna Swells To Record Levels At 208 M, Submerges Parts Of North East Delhi

New Delhi: The Yamuna in Delhi surged to a staggering 208.04 metres at 7 am on Thursday, which is three metres above the danger level, news agency ANI reported. The river broke the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago by a significant margin, and causing immense difficulties to people living in close vicinity to the river. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 208.08 metres by 11 pm. It is expected to rise further.

The Central Water Commission had forecasted a significant increase in the river’s water level by Wednesday night, but it crossed that level before the expected time. It had suggested that the water level would increase to 207.90 meters by the morning of July 13, but the level has already exceeded 208 meters. The CWC termed it an “extreme situation”.

With the situation worsening every passing hour, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful gathering of four or more people and public movement in groups.



All ministers conducted field visits while leaders of the BJP and the AAP participated in flood-relief work. Lt Governor VK Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released slowly and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

Thousands Forced To Evacuate Homes

According to the Delhi government as part of its evacuation plan, a total of 16,564 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places and 14,534 are living in tents/shelters, across the city.

The Delhi government has stated that they have set up 2,700 tents in their relief camps. Both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor V.K. Saxena have both urged people living in low-lying areas to move to safe places or to the relief camps.

The flyover connecting Chandgi Ram Akhara to Shahdara, through the Monastery Flyover, has been flooded with water from the Yamuna and the administration had been using sandbags to prevent the water from reaching the Ring Road, but now Yamuna water can be seen on the Ring Road near the Akhara.