Delhi FM Atishi Unveils 2024-25 Budget, Says Every Woman Above 18 To Get Rs 1000 Per Month

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government presented its tenth budget for the financial year 2024–25 on Monday. The government announced the Chief Minister's Women's Dignity Scheme, under this every woman aged 18 and above in the capital will receive Rs 1000 every month. Atishi, the Finance Minister, made this announcement while presenting the budget in the assembly.

This is Atishi’s first budget after being included in the cabinet last year. Delivering her maiden budget speech, Atishi said that the Kejriwal-led government has worked tirelessly for the last nine years for the happiness and prosperity of the public. “We all present here are inspired by Lord Ram,” she added informing that the budget is themed around “Ram Rajya.”

PHOTO | "The Kejriwal government will give monthly Rs 1,000 to every woman aged 18 years and above under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna," says Delhi Finance Minister Atishi while presenting the budget in Delhi Assembly. pic.twitter.com/xNcTNcZdCk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2024

She highlighted the changing picture of Delhi and the good governance of AAP ministers, "...In 2014, the GSDP of Delhi was Rs 4.95 lakh crores, and in the last ten years, the GSDP of Delhi has increased two and a half times to Rs 11.08 lakh crores.” She added that the per capita income of Delhi was Rs 2.47 lakhs, and today it is two and a half times more than the national average. The AAP presented a budget of Rs 76,000 crore in the Vidhan Sabha.

In her address, Atishi said that the government has transformed the conventional belief system so that the children of affluent families remain prosperous while those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds struggle. “Today the children of labourers are going to become managing directors. 2,121 children studying in Kejriwal government schools have passed the JEE and NEET examinations,” she added. According to the FM of Delhi, the education budget for this year is kept at Rs 16,396 crore. She said that the government has consistently prioritised education. In 2015, the education budget was increased twofold, and a quarter of our total expenditure is allocated exclusively to education.

Delhi Budget Based On “Ram Rajya”

Senior government sources informed that the budget centres around the Ram Rajya concept, marking the tenth budget under the AAP government. An anonymous official stated that efforts have been made to address all sections of society in this election year. On Saturday, government sources indicated that the budget would likely prioritise the development of unauthorised colonies, with a potential fiscal boost of around ₹1,000 crore for initiatives like enhancing road infrastructure, water supply pipelines, and sewer networks. These measures are anticipated to take precedence in the government's plan for the fiscal year 2024–25."