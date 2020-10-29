हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi gold smuggling

Delhi gold smuggling case: NIA conducts searches at 4 locations in Assam and Maharashtra

The National Investigation Agency had seized 83 kgs of gold worth over Rs 42 crore at New Delhi railway station from eight persons who have links in Myanmar and Nepal.

Representational Image: Reuters

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (October 29) conducted searches at four locations in Assam's Guwahati and Maharashtra's Sangli in connection with the seizure of 83 kgs of gold worth over Rs 42 crore at New Delhi railway station from eight persons who have links in Myanmar and Nepal.

These locations are premises related to accused persons and their handlers from where they used to give effect to the commission of crime, said NIA statement.

During the searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices containing details of suspicious transactions as well as of the persons involved in the instant crime, who are also having linkages abroad including Myanmar and Nepal, were seized, it further said.

According to the NIA, the agency registered the case (No. RC-32/2020/NIA/DLI)  on September 16, 2020, following the seizure of 83.621 Kgs of smuggled gold bars with a market value of Rs 42.89 crore at New Delhi Railway station on August 28, 2020, from the possession eight persons. 

"Interrogation of these accused has so far revealed that they had collected the said consignment from Guwahati for its further delivery at New Delhi on the directions of their handlers who are suspected to have sourced the smuggled material from Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan," the NIA added.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway in this gold smuggling case. 

