Delhi government does not want to shut any market: CM Arvind Kejriwal assures market associations

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (November 20) met the representatives of the market associations of Delhi to seek their cooperation in controlling the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital. In the meeting, the market associations assured the CM that they will support the government to prevent the infection in the marketplaces.

The Chief Minister clarified that his government does not want to shut down any market, and appealed to the market associations to provide masks to shoppers who are in the markets without masks. Kejriwal also appealed to all the political parties in Delhi to send their volunteers out on the streets to distribute masks to those who wander without masks.

CM Kejriwal also called on Aam Aadmi Party MPs, MLAs, councilors, and volunteers to distribute masks free of cost to the people.

Live TV

After meeting the market associations, Kejriwal tweeted, "Met representatives of market associations. I removed their anxieties, government does not wish to shut any market. They assured anyone not wearing a mask in the market will be provided free by market associations. All shops will also be asked to keep spare masks and hand sanitizers."

Met representatives of mkt associations. I removed their anxieties - govt does not wish to shut any market. They assured anyone not wearing a mask in the mkt will be provided free by mkt assn. All shops will also be asked to keep spare masks and hand sanitisers — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 20, 2020

In another tweet, Delhi CM said, "Our Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, MPs, councilors and volunteers, all of you also go to public places and distribute free masks to those who are not wearing masks. This is the greatest patriotic and human service. I also want to request all political parties to tell their volunteers to go out on the road and distribute free masks. Let us stop the spread of corona by joint effort."

Dear AAP MLAs, MPs, councillors, volunteers, Go to public places n distribute free masks to those not wearing a mask. Today, this is the best deshbhakti n manav sewa. I urge all political parties also to ask their volunteers to do this Lets join hands to stop spread of corona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 20, 2020

The Delhi CM said that despite the rapid spread of Corona in Delhi, our doctors, nurses, and medical staff have done commendable work. They are constantly treating COVID patients without getting tired. For this, all the doctors, nurses, and medical staff deserve to be appreciated.

Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is taking all measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the national capital and provide better treatment to patients. Constant efforts are also being made to ensure that Delhi residents do not suffer due to the shortage of ICU beds in hospitals.

Seeing the shortage of ICU beds, the Chief Minister has appealed to increase ICU beds by meeting with doctors in GTB and DDU hospitals. After his efforts, 663 additional ICU beds will be increased in Delhi government hospitals within the next few days. The Centre also provided 750 ICU beds.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also sought the support of all political parties in an all-party meeting convened on Thursday and appealed to them to raise awareness regarding wearing masks among Delhiites.