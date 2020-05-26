Delhi government issues new guidelines for domestic travel. Here's the detail

Delhi’s directorate general of health services on Monday passed an order issuing guidelines for domestic travel via flights, buses or trains for passengers. In its order, the officials concerned have been asked to ensure compliance of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in “letter and spirit”.

As per the guidelines issued by Delhi government, passengers found with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated coronavirus COVID-19 health facilities, while those with mild symptoms will be given an option for home isolation or being admitted to a government or private COVID-19 care centre.

The order said that all asymptomatic passengers will be advised 14-day home isolation. The Delhi government has also identified the agencies responsible for mandatory thermal screening and other medical checks at different public transport terminals.

For domestic air travelers arriving in Delhi, checks will be the responsibility of the airport health officials (APHO) and Safdarjung hospital has been designated to serve as the link hospital. For bus travelers arriving at Maharana Pratap and Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminals, the Delhi transport department will be the concerned agency, with Aruna Asaf Ali hospital and Dr Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan serving as links. For train passengers, the Northern Railways will be the concerned agency, with its own hospitals serving as links, besides two others.

Here is the list of guidelines:

- No quarantine or isolation for asymptomatic passengers, however, they will have to monitor their health by themselves for a period of 14 days

- If any asymptomatic passenger develops symptoms within the advised period, he/she shall inform the district surveillance officer or state/national helpline- 1075

- Symptomatic patients will be assessed for clinical severity of symptoms at the nearest health facility

- Passengers with mild symptoms can opt for either institutional or home quarantine

- Passengers with severe or moderate symptoms will be mandatorily be housed at COVID-19 dedicated health facility