Delhi government schools to hold Class 10, 12 Pre-Board exams 2022 from December 15 - Details here

According to the guidelines, no student will be permitted to submit answer papers before the exam is completed, and only 24 students will be permitted to sit in a single classroom, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
  • Pre-board examinations for class 10 and class 12 in Delhi government schools will be conducted from December 15 to December 28
  • The DoE has asked the schools to ensure that there is one invigilator in each class
  • Schools will have to collect question papers from zonal distribution centers and district deputy education officers

New Delhi: Pre-board examinations for class 10 and class 12 in Delhi government schools will be conducted from December 15 to December 28, according to the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE). According to the guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam, and only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom. The DoE has asked the schools to ensure that there is one invigilator in each class.

While the pre-board exams for morning and general shifts will be held between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, exams for the evening shifts will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm. Schools will have to collect question papers from zonal distribution centers and district deputy education officers have been asked to take action against schools that arrive late to pick up sealed question papers or demand the early opening of the papers.

Unused question papers will be distributed in the schools after completion of the exams for the students to practice, the guidelines said.

