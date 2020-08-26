Delhi government sets up registration camps at 70 schools for construction workers: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: The Delhi government has set up camps at 70 schools for registration of construction labourers at all the 70 assembly constituencies, said Employment and Labour Minister Gopal Rai. The mega campaign launched from August 24 to September 11 has been named as "Niraman Mazdoor Registration Abhiyan".

Gopal Rai said that construction workers can submit their application online by visiting www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in.

Delhi's Employment and Labour Minister said that to speed up the process, detailed information has been given to all the 70 MLAs, trade unions and agencies so that they can join hands and help the construction workers for registration.

The minister said that for registration, the age should be between 18-60, certification of work, photo, local ID proof, bank account number and Aadhaar card is required. He said that the Delhi government has nearly 18 different assistance schemes for the registered construction workers.

He said, "The Delhi government has started the registration process of construction labourers. This registration process is completely online and till date, nearly 70,000 construction labourers have registered. The Delhi government is working on the verification procedure of these registrations."

"In a bid to expand this whole registration procedure the Delhi government from August 24 to September 11 will hold a mega campaign for the registration of construction labourers named as "Niraman Mazdoor Registration Abhiyan". During this 15-day campaign, the registration process will take place from Monday to Friday," Rai added.

He said, "Till date, the process was that the construction labourers were filling the registration forms from the local cyber cafes and then for the verification, they were visiting the Delhi government offices."

"Now the Delhi government has decided to set up camps at all the 70 assembly constituencies. Each and every assembly constituency will have one camp for the registration of construction labourers from tomorrow. These camps will be set up at the schools. The construction labourers will have to identify the camp of his or her area and visit there for registration," Rai added.

"During the registration process, the physical verification of the construction workers will also be done immediately. This way the construction labourers will not have to worry about visiting the Delhi government offices for physical verification. Both the registration and physical verification will be done together during this 15-day registration camp for the construction labourers. After the successful completion of this 15-day registration camp, the Delhi government will analyse the process and decide the future action plan," said Gopal Rai.

Talking about who can apply for the registration, Rai said, "There are some doubts regarding who all can register themselves as construction workers. According to laws, carpenters, worker grinders, construction site guards, the people who work in concrete mixers, crane operator, electrician, comp operator, Mason (Raj Mistry), tiles stone fitters, welders, coolies and others can apply."

The minister said, "The Delhi government had launched a website http://www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in/ for the new registration and renewal of registration of the construction workers in Delhi. Any person can visit this website and register."

According to him, Delhi government has nearly 18 different assistance schemes for the registered construction workers.

He said, "During the COVID pandemic, the Delhi government has provided financial assistance of Rs 5000 to all the registered construction workers for two months. The Delhi government also provides various assistance to the construction workers. For the marriage of the son of any construction worker the Delhi government provides Rs 35,000 and for daughter Rs 51,000."

"For education, the Delhi government provides Rs 500 per month from nursery to higher classes and for professional education, the Delhi government provides Rs 10,000 per month to the students who are children of construction workers. The Delhi Government provides Rs 30,000 as financial assistance as maternity benefit and old-age pension of Rs 3,000 per month."

"The Delhi government also provides Rs 2,00,000 financial assistance for accidental deaths of construction workers and Rs 1,00,000 financial assistant in the cases of natural death. The Delhi government also provides Rs 10,000 financial assistance for the last rites of any construction worker and if any construction worker becomes physically challenged then the Delhi government provides Rs 1,00,000 as financial assistance. In a total, the Delhi government has nearly 18 different assistance schemes for the registered construction workers," Gopal Rai said.

"For the registration of the construction labourers, the age should be above 18 years and less than 60 years. For the registration, the workers also are needed to produce a certificate of working for 90 days in 12 months. This certificate can be issued by the employer, the trade union can issue certificates or self-certification is also allowed. If the certification is found to be wrong then the Delhi government can take action against the concerned person. For registration, the construction workers will need a photo, local ID proof, bank account number and Aadhaar card," he said.

He said the Delhi government has also written letters to all the 70 MLAs, trade unions and govt agencies to join hands in this campaign.



"The Delhi government has also written letters to all the 70 MLAs of Delhi and shared the list of camps. The Delhi government has requested all the MLAs to help the local construction workers to reach these camps for the registration procedure. We have also approached the unions of the labourers regarding this campaign and requested them to join hands. The Delhi government has also requested various agencies like PWD, central PWD, irrigation and flood department, MCD to come forward and send the construction workers who work with them to these camps for registration," Gopal Rai added.