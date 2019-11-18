close

Delhi

Delhi government to construct three more hospitals, says Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday (November 18) approved the plan to construct three new hospitals in the national capital to provide secondary and tertiary care to patients.  

Deputy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, who headed the Expenditure Finance Committee, approved the hospital building plan. 

According to information, the construction process will start in the next two months. The new hospitals will be constructed in Madipur, Hastsal and Jwalapuri areas of Delhi, said health minister Satyendar Jain.

As per the initial plan, the approved hospitals will have 650 beds each making a total of 1950 beds in the national capital, Jain added.

According to a report submitted by the Delhi health ministry, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government has a target of adding nearly 14,000 beds to the existing capacity of 11,353 beds in the government hospital by 2023.

The Delhi government added around 100 mohalla clinics in October 2019, thereby increasing the total number to 302. 

