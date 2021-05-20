हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Black fungus

Delhi government to set up dedicated centres for treatment of Black Fungus: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the centres will be created at three hospitals - Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP), Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

Delhi government to set up dedicated centres for treatment of Black Fungus: CM Arvind Kejriwal
File Photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (May 20) announced that the Delhi government will set up dedicated centres for the treatment of Black Fungus.

Kejriwal said that the centres will be created at three hospitals - Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP), Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

Several cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been reported across the country in the past few days. The Delhi government’s move aims to contain the infection and provide treatment to those who need it.

After a meeting with officials and experts on the issue today, Kejriwal said, “We also have to stop this disease from growing and those who are getting this disease have to be given better treatment as soon as possible. Some important decisions were taken in the meeting for the prevention and treatment of this disease.”

The CM tweeted that the government would arrange sufficient medicines used in the treatment of the disease.

He stressed the need to spread awareness among people about the disease and its prevention measures.

Kejriwal has also appealed to hospitals and doctors to use steroids in controlled amount.

“Patients need to control their sugar levels. Mixture of steroids and sugar is causing Black fungus,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

“We hope Centre will provide us sufficient number of injections (for Black fungus). We've made a team of doctors that'll give injections to affected patients as per SOP. Yesterday, they received 84 applications from different hospitals regarding injections,” he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Black fungusArvind KejriwalMucormycosisWhite Fungus
Next
Story

Around 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Centre

Must Watch

PT51M27S

Taal Thok Ke: Mamata Banerjee's toolkit of protest?