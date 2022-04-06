हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Transport Corporation

Delhi govt bus catches fire in Mahipalpur area

A government bus caught fire, which spread and burnt down a few shops in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

Delhi govt bus catches fire in Mahipalpur area
A DTC bus (Representational image)

A government bus caught fire, which spread and burnt down a few shops in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

They said they received information regarding the blaze in Mahipalpur area at 2.21 pm.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the area where the Delhi Transport Corporation bus caught fire. The flames were doused by 3.40 pm and cooling process was underway, an official said.

No one was injured, he said, adding that at least three outlets selling air coolers were damaged.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi Transport CorporationDTCMahipalpurDelhi GovernmentDelhi
Next
Story

'Covid is not a cold': Germany takes U-turn on ending mandatory isolation

Must Watch

PT10M35S

Ukraine War: 300 killed in Bucha, Russia denies genocide allegations