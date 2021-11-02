हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
E-Auto

Delhi govt extends last date of registration for e-autos to November 15

The online registration campaign was launched on October 18.

Delhi govt extends last date of registration for e-autos to November 15
Image for representation

The Delhi government on Tuesday extended the last date of registration for e-autos to November 15, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The government had launched on October 18 an online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women, the last date of which was November 1.

READ | For the first time ever, electric vehicle sales in Delhi surpasses CNG and hybrid vehicles

"On special request from auto drivers, the last date for registration of e-autos has been extended till November 15. Please visit transport.Delhi.Gov.In and apply for e-auto registration. This Diwali, let us pledge to adopt non-polluting resources of transport," Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued.

