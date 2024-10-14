Advertisement
AIR POLLUTION IN DELHI

Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers To Combat Air Pollution

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban. 

|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 01:08 PM IST|Source: PTI
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers To Combat Air Pollution Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: Anticipating a rise in pollution levels as winter approaches, the Delhi government on Monday imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers across the city, effective till January 1. 

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution. 

In a tweet, Rai said, "In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1." 

"The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites," he added. 

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban. 

The ban applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, and aims to address the rising pollution levels that worsen in the winter due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds and other seasonal factors, it said. 

According to the directive, the Delhi Police is tasked with enforcing the ban, with daily action reports required to be submitted to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. 

Authorities have also warned that strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order. 

