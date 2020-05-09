Delhi govt issues order to release quarantined Tablighi Jamaat people who tested negative for coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday (May 9, 2020) issued an order to release the quarantined Tablighi Jamaat people, who have tested negative for coronavirus COVID-19, and facilitate their return to their respective states from the national capital.



An official statement read, "Out of the total 2,446 Corona suspects related to Markaz and other masjids of Indian Nationals belonging to various states staying in various quarantine facilities, those who have turned negative and can be released as per the prescribed protocol/SOP of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, be returned to their respective states as per the prescribed SOP/guidelines issued by the DDMA, MHA and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare."



It added that those who are to residents of Delhi and meet the criteria of getting released should be issued passes to travel from the quarantine centres.



The statement also read, "Under no circumstances, the aforesaid persons should be allowed to stay in any other places including any Masjids etc. It should be ensured by the Nodal Officer appointed by concerned DCs and the area ACPs that the aforesaid persons reach their place of residence and the same is recorded and submitted to concerned Dy Commissioners and Div Com Office and a copy is also given to the Special Branch and Crime Branch Delhi Police."

In respect of the persons belonging to other states and who can be released, the concerned Deputy Commissioners should obtain the requisite details and information from them in respect of their mode of journeys to their respective states and should also issue passes accordingly as per prescribed.

The order also read, "DMs may also explore the possibility of sending them in buses to their designated places in other states, as per the prescribed social distance norms and other protocols and guidelines."

In view of the 567 foreign nationals related to markaz and other masjids, those who are found COVID-19 negative and staying in various institutional quarantine centres, concerned Deputy Commissioners are directed to place them under the custody of Delhi Police as per the directions of MHA.