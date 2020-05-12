Delhi govt issues SOP for arriving train passengers, asymptomatic ones to be allowed to go home

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

The Delhi government on Tuesday (May 12) issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the screening of passengers arriving here from outside in special trains.

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday (May 12) issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the screening of passengers arriving here from outside in special trains.

In an order, the Delhi health department said, only asymptomatic persons coming to the national capital would be allowed to go home after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic.

For passengers found symptomatic, the standard protocol for testing and quarantine shall be followed, it said.

The Railways Tuesday resumed its passenger services after almost 50 days when they were shut due to the coronavirus lockdown. 

