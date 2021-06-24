Delhi govt schools to begin admission for Nursery, KG and Class 1 from June 28

New Delhi: Delhi government schools will start the admission process for entry level classes soon. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Wednesday (June 23) that admissions for Nursery, KG and class 1 in Government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will commence from June 28, PTI reported. To smoothen out the process, a help desk consisting of teachers and School Management Committee (SMC) members will be set up. “The application forms for entry level classes-Nursery, KG and class 1 in Government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas can be obtained from concerned schools from June 28 to July 12,” the DoE order read.

"Children residing in Delhi in the vicinity of the school within 1 km shall be eligible to apply. If a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya is not available in the vicinity, then residents within a radius of 3 km will be eligible," the official notice added.

The DoE asserted that admission will not be denied to any Divyang child, destitute child, refugee or asylum seeker, migrants or child in need of care and protection, due to unavailability of essential documents at the time of submission in the school.

Parents can reach out to the help desk members in case of any guidance. "Parents of the applicants are advised to get the application form checked from help desk members," the DoE said.

The selection of the candidates will be done by draw of lots on July 20.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia assured on Monday (June 22) that students will not be called to schools anytime soon in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon."

(With agency inputs)

Live TV