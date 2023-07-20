Delhi Gym SHOCKER! Youth Gets ELECTRIC SHOCK On Treadmill, Dies On Spot

In a shocking incident at a gym in Rohini area of Delhi, a 24-year-old youth lost his life when he suffered an electric shock while running on a treadmill. The incident occurred on the morning of 18th July at around 7:30 am. The victim, identified as Saksham, was working out on the treadmill at a gym located in Sector-15, Rohini, when he accidentally came in contact with an electric current, leading to his demise. Authorities were informed about the incident, and Saksham was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state. However, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Victim's Identity and Family's Grief

The victim has been identified as Saksham, a resident of Sector-19, Rohini. He was employed with a multinational company. The tragic news of his untimely death left the family devastated, and they are in a state of deep sorrow. Saksham was a young and promising individual, loved and cherished by his family and friends. His sudden demise has shattered their world, leaving them grappling with an overwhelming sense of loss and grief.



Arrest of Gym Manager

Following the unfortunate incident, the police took prompt action and filed a case against the gym manager, Anubhav Duggal, under various sections, including unintentional homicide and negligence related to machinery. The preliminary investigation revealed that the treadmill malfunctioned, resulting in the fatal electric shock to Saksham. The police arrested Anubhav Duggal as part of the ongoing investigation.

Post-Mortem and Legal Proceedings

A post-mortem examination was conducted to ascertain the cause of death. Based on the reports from the Medical Legal Case (MLC) and autopsy, the case was registered at K.N. Katju Marg Police Station under Section 287/304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation is underway, and authorities are examining the treadmill and other relevant factors to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

Safety Concerns in Public Places

As the family mourns the loss of their young member, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of safety measures and maintenance in public places like gyms to prevent such accidents in the future. Gyms, being spaces where people engage in physical activities, must prioritize safety protocols and regularly inspect fitness equipment to ensure they are in proper working condition.

The authorities are likely to scrutinize the gym's compliance with safety standards and whether regular maintenance checks were carried out. This incident also highlights the need for gym trainers and staff to be well-trained in handling emergencies, providing immediate first aid, and seeking medical assistance promptly if necessary.

Support for the Grieving Family

As the community stands in solidarity with the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues of Saksham, support and condolences have poured in from all quarters. The loss of a young life under such tragic circumstances is a heart-wrenching event that deeply affects everyone around. In times like these, it is essential for society to come together and provide the much-needed support to the grieving family to help them cope with their profound sorrow and begin the healing process.

Community Awareness and Preventive Measures

This unfortunate incident also calls for raising awareness among the public about safety precautions while using gym equipment and the importance of immediately reporting any malfunction or potential hazards to gym staff. People should always exercise caution and follow safety guidelines to minimize the risk of accidents while working out.

The incident has prompted a broader discussion on the need for stringent regulations and periodic safety audits for fitness centers and gyms to ensure the well-being of individuals using their facilities.

In conclusion, the untimely demise of Saksham has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones, and it serves as a poignant reminder of the responsibility that lies on gym owners and authorities to prioritize the safety and well-being of their patrons. As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that necessary measures will be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future and ensure that public spaces like gyms remain safe for all.