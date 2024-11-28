Launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over the law and order situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday likened it to Mumbai in the 1990s. "Delhi has become like 90s Mumbai, a time when it was dominated by the underworld, as we saw in TV shows and films," she said.

The comments from the Delhi CM came shortly after a blast was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar. Taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Atishi suggested he should focus on the safety of Delhi's residents if he was done with election campaigning. She alleged that extortion calls were being made from areas near the minister's residence.

Speaking about the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital, Atishi said, "The BJP and Amit Shah ji have one primary responsibility, but today, there are extortion calls and incidents of gunfire within a 5-10 km radius of the Home Minister's residence. Now, there are bomb blasts as well. Today, Delhi has become like 90s Mumbai, when it was under the grip of the underworld, as we heard in films and TV shows. Businesspeople are receiving extortion calls, and young lives are being lost. I urge the BJP and the Home Minister to prioritize the safety of Delhi's residents once election campaigning concludes."

Referring to the recent blast in Prashant Vihar, the Chief Minister accused Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to uphold law and order in the city.

"A blast occurred near a school, just two streets away from the Prashant Vihar site. Such incidents are being reported daily. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP are accountable for these lapses. In Delhi, the Centre has only one responsibility: law and order. All other matters fall under the Delhi government," Atishi said.

Earlier in the day, a blast was reported in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi. According to the Delhi Police, one person sustained minor injuries in the explosion, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Tyagi told ANI that there were no suspects so far. "One person sustained minor injuries. Police teams and specialized units, including the special cell and forensics, are at the site. The cause of the explosion is being investigated. As of now, there are no suspects. The injured individual was discharged after receiving treatment," he said. The National Security Guard (NSG) has deployed a bomb disposal unit to the site as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With ANI Inputs)