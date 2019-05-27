Delhi HC issues notice to Robert Vadra after ED challenges his anticipatory bail

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Robert Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora after the Enforcement Directorate had filed a plea challenging anticipatory bail granted to them.

Delhi HC has asked for a reply from Vadra and Arora - facing money-laundering charges - while scheduling the next date of hearing for July 17.

ED had filed a petition challenging anticipatory bail given to Vadra and Arora by a trial court. The ED is looking at getting custodial interrogation rights and had said in its petition that the anticipatory bail interferes with the investigation.

The anticipatory bail had been granted to Vadra and Arora on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh each and on the condition that they will not leave the country without permission. They had also been told to join the investigations whenever summoned.