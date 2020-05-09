Delhi HC rejects petition asking COVID-19 packages for Rohingya refugees

New Delhi: A Division Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula disposed off a petition asking for a COVID-19 relief package for Rohingya refugees. Petitioner Fazal Abdali had moved the petition seeking relief packages for Rohingya refugees amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The Delhi High Court told the petitioner to approach the nodal officers in this regard.

Court further said that the nodal officers will decide on the representation through a speaking order within 3 working days and disposed off the petition.

The petition claimed that Rohingyas in Khajuri Khas, Shram Vihar, and Madanpur Khadar were not getting packages announced by the Delhi Government during the pandemic.

Counsel appearing on behalf of the Delhi Government told the court that adequate ration is being provided to these families and that there were 4 hunger centers operational near the 3 camps mentioned by the petitioner.

The Delhi High Court after taking note of the interim direction of appointment of Nodal Officers by the Supreme Court observed that it would not be appropriate for this court to entertain a second writ petition considering that the matter is already pending in the apex court.