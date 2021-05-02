हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's father dies of COVID-19, Arvind Kejriwal expresses grief

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has lost his father to Covid-19.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain&#039;s father dies of COVID-19, Arvind Kejriwal expresses grief
Photo courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: India is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus and many people are succumbing to death. In a recent development, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's father passed away with a coronavirus infection. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a tweet on Sunday (May 2).

"Our health minister Satyendra Jain lost his father today to COVID. V v sad. Satyendra himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi. God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family."

Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are fighting the battle against COVID-19 in the national capital. 

Delhi recorded 412 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday (May 1), according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. This is the highest daily death toll for the city ever since the pandemic began last year. With this, Delhi's overall death toll has risen to 16,559.

