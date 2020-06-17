Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday (June 17) tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, hours after he took another test. He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday due to high-grade fever and underwent a novel coronavirus test on Tuesday morning. Delhi's Health Minister was tested again today.

Jain is currently admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital due to high fever and difficulty in breathing.

Jain's oxygen levels reportedly dipped and he was then hospitalised on June 15 night.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi was also tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. The AAP MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji has quarantined herself at home and is following the protocol.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished her a speedy recovery. CM Kejriwal tweted, "Corona ke khilaf ladai mein Atishi ji ka mahatwapurna yogdaan raha hai. Mujhe umeed hai ki woh jaldh se jaldh swasth ho kar ek baar phir logo ki sewa mein lag jayengi. (Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will recover soon and serve people again.)"

One more AAP legislator from Patel Nagar, Rajkumar Anand, has been tested positive for the coronavirus.