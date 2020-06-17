हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain tests COVID-19 positive

Satyendar Jain was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday due to high-grade fever and underwent a novel coronavirus test. 

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain tests COVID-19 positive
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday (June 17) tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, hours after he took another test. He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday due to high-grade fever and underwent a novel coronavirus test on Tuesday morning. Delhi's Health Minister was tested again today.

Jain is currently admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital due to high fever and difficulty in breathing.

Jain's oxygen levels reportedly dipped and he was then hospitalised on June 15 night. 

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi was also tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. The AAP MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji has quarantined herself at home and is following the protocol.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished her a speedy recovery. CM Kejriwal tweted, "Corona ke khilaf ladai mein Atishi ji ka mahatwapurna yogdaan raha hai. Mujhe umeed hai ki woh jaldh se jaldh swasth ho kar ek baar phir logo ki sewa mein lag jayengi. (Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will recover soon and serve people again.)"

One more AAP legislator from Patel Nagar, Rajkumar Anand, has been tested positive for the coronavirus. 

 

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19 positiveHealth Minister Satyendra JainAtishi Marlena
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi says fight against COVID-19 far from over, asks CMs to get ready for Unlock 2.0
  • 3,54,065Confirmed
  • 11,903Deaths

Full coverage

  • 80,63,488Confirmed
  • 4,37,532Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M27S

PM Modi: India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply if instigated