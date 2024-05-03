Delhi High Court Allows Former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia To Visit Ailing Wife Once A Week

New Delhi: Some relief for former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the Delhi High Court has allowed him to see his ailing wife once a week. On February 26, 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained Sisodia. Former Dy CM of Delhi is accused of being involved in two cases pertaining to the purported Delhi excise fraud. Currently, Sisodia is in custody.

Manish Sisodia is currently accused of corruption related to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021–2022. Allegedly, Sisodia was involved in the creation and execution of the now-canceled policy. Later, on March 9, while Sisodia was in Tihar Jail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also took him into custody in relation to the same case.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Earlier on April 25, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest and said that he did not cooperate with the central agency despite multiple summons issued to him.

On April 9, the High Court dismissed his plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the looming Lok Sabha elections.

The High Court had said that Kejriwal's absence from nine ED summons over six months undermined any claims of special privilege as Chief Minister, suggesting his arrest was an inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation.