Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on PIL challenging Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as police chief

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (Septemeber 1, 2021) issued notice to the Centre on a plea challenging the appointment of IPS Officer Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner. The high court also allowed the intervention application filed by Centre for Public Interest Litigation through Advocate Prashant Bhushan.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh has kept the matter for hearing on September 8. The Supreme Court had last week asked the High Court to decide on the issue within two weeks.

The petition has been filed by Sadre Alam through Advocate BS Bagga, challenging the order dated July 27 issued by the Centre granting inter-cadre deputation and extension of service to Asthana. Asthana had been appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner four days before he was due to retire on his superannuation on July 31.