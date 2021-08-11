Delhi High Court issues notice to journalist Priya Ramani on MJ Akbar's appeal in defamation case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to journalist Priya Ramani in an appeal filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar challenging her acquittal by a trial court in connection with a criminal defamation case filed by him.

For the unversed, journalist Priya Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual harassment. Akbar had termed the allegations "false, fabricated and deeply distressing".

Justice Mukta Gupta, after hearing submissions made by Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar and Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra who represented Akbar, listed the case for hearing on January 13.

During the #MeToo movement in India, Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in 2018. In response to it, Akbar filed a defamation suit against Ramani on October 15 that year. Ramani had pleaded not guilty.

Under growing pressure and facing intense criticism, Akbar stepped down as union minister. Refuting the allegations, Akbar released a statement claiming that they were in a “consensual relationship" which spanned over several months. He says that the “relationship gave rise to talk and would later cause strife in my home life as well.”

Akbar's wife Mallika too came out in his defence.

On February 17, a trial court acquitted Ramani, saying, "The case of the complainant is not proved." The court also said that a woman has the right to "put her grievance even after decades".

On March 25, Akbar moved the Delhi High Court and challenged Ramani's acquittal by the trial court.

Live TV