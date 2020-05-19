Delhi High Court Lawyers' Chambers to open in shifts from May 21

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Bar association released a circular saying that Lawyers' chambers in Delhi High Court shall open from May 21 in two shifts. The shifts will be from 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm.

Lawyers can come to their chambers between this period but they will have to follow certain guidelines.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court Committee for graded action plan acceded the proposal for providing access to Lawyers to their chambers situated in Delhi High Court premises to primarily enable them to take away their files, books, belongings etc.

The access is permitted with the following conditions and safeguards:

• Access shall be limited to one lawyer per chamber (or two per chamber where the chamber is on twin sharing basis) with one assistance or one junior.

• The timings for the access and use of the chamber shall be from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon (morning phase) and from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (afternoon phase). Layover period be used by housekeeping agencies for sanitization and deep cleaning of the used portions of the building.

• No intern or client shall be permitted access in the chambers.

• The entry and exit of all users/visitors be properly documented, monitored and regulated by DHCBA. For the purpose of regulating entry and exit, as assured by Mohit Mathur, one of the office-bearers of Delhi High Court bar association shall remain present in every opened block to ensure compliance of the approved plan.

• A report be submitted after two weeks by DHCBA so that situation is accessed and reviewed in the next meeting.

• Entry of the vehicles shall be only from Gate No 7 till further orders.

• All vehicles shall be parked in the main surface parking. Drivers shall remain in the parking area only.

• Sanitizers and handheld body temperature scanners be put at the entrance of all such blocks.

• Proper face masks shall be mandatory for all such visiting advocates etc.

• No kiosk facility for tea, coffee, etc or ancillary services in any chamber block shall be opened till further orders.

• No common use of areas like Bar, Consultation Room, etc be opened for use. Only the toilets for the floor(s) shall be opened.

• Lift facility shall be provided only to the floor(s) in use and shall be used only by two persons at a time. It will be primarily used by those who are unable to climb stairs for any reason. Appropriate notice is passed by DHCBA outside lifts for due compliance.

• For proper garbage disposal, every chamber-user shall ensure that garbage is properly disposed of in a closed plastic bag in the dustbin provided on every floor.

• Where there are multiple staircases, the signages be put indicating one-way use to prevent persons coming face to face.

• Persons allowed access shall avoid visiting other chambers.

• Information of the above should be disseminated by a public notice on the website of this Court.

• The DHCBA shall issue a necessary advisory about the manner of use of chambers while also requesting elderly members of the Bar to avoid coming to Court till further orders.